Meghan Markle Wears Green Floral Dress as She Joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games Reception

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 8:57 AM
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Meghan Markle opted for a casual chic look on Saturday as she accompanied fiancé Prince Harry to a reception celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games.
The 36-year-old former actress and Suits star wore a tea-length, forest green floral Self Portrait dress with a cinched waist, paired with black pointed pumps and a black Alexander McQueen blazer—which appeared to be the same one she sported in February when she arrived with Harry at the 2018 Endeavor Fund Awards, her first official evening royal engagement.
"Meghan Markle stepped out this morning in the first time we have seen her in a bright, floral dress as a soon-to-be royal...and she aced the look.," Amanda Dishaw of the Meghan Markle Fashion Blog Meghan's Mirror told E! News exclusively. "Meghan's green Self Portrait dress was a bold choice that not many would have predicted for a member of the royal family to wear. The dress has open shoulders which we know Meghan prefers, but also features a quite low neckline, exposing more cleavage than we may tend to see on other royal women. Meghan pulled it off with the class and sophistication we are coming to expect of her—it looked like the dress was perfectly fit and the addition of the blazer made it quite polished."
The Invictus Games are an annual Paralympic-style event of which Harry is a royal patron. Wounded and ill veterans and military servicemen and women from more than 15 countries compete in the sporting competition.
Meghan and Harry will be married by the time the 2018 Invictus Games will take place. The event will be held in October in Sydney. Saturday's reception took place at Australia House in London.
The 2017 Invictus Games were held in Toronto in September. Meghan, who had lived in the city and filmed Suits there, and Harry made their first official joint appearance at the event.
John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Later on Saturday, the two attended a 92nd birthday concert for his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's at the Royal Albert Hall in London. Meghan wore a navy Stella McCartney "Stella" cape dress.
"If you're a fan of Meghan's clean minimal lines, you were happy with the look this evening with the draping of the Stella McCartney Cape Gown across her shoulders," Amanda said. "We loved how the look was classic but not boring—the cape added a flair of the dramatic only appropriate for a woman who used to be an actress—and her whimsical addition of an astrological sign purse was divine."
"Overall, we thought we saw two very different, yet very Meghan looks," Amanda said. "One was vibrant, colorful and yet still royal engagement appropriate with a black blazer and shoe added, while the other was classic, chic and with a flair for the dramatic only appropriate for the Queen's Birthday concert. It's been a busy few days for Meghan and she's continuing to blow us away with looks that are extremely well styled, fashion-forward and yet still managing to look like she was born to play the role of the soon-to-be Duchess Meghan."
Meghan and Harry have been engaged since November. Meghan has since accompanied the prince at several official events.
The two are set to wed on May 19—in less than a month—at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?