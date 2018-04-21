Meghan Markle Wears Green Floral Dress as She Joins Prince Harry at Invictus Games Reception

Meghan Markle opted for a casual chic look on Saturday as she accompanied fiancé Prince Harry to a reception celebrating the forthcoming Invictus Games.

The 36-year-old former actress and Suits star wore a tea-length, forest green floral Self Portrait dress with a cinched waist, paired with black pointed pumps and a black Alexander McQueen blazer—which appeared to be the same one she sported in February when she arrived with Harry at the 2018 Endeavor Fund Awards, her first official evening royal engagement.

"Meghan Markle stepped out this morning in the first time we have seen her in a bright, floral dress as a soon-to-be royal...and she aced the look.," Amanda Dishaw of the Meghan Markle Fashion Blog Meghan's Mirror told E! News exclusively. "Meghan's green Self Portrait dress was a bold choice that not many would have predicted for a member of the royal family to wear. The dress has open shoulders which we know Meghan prefers, but also features a quite low neckline, exposing more cleavage than we may tend to see on other royal women. Meghan pulled it off with the class and sophistication we are coming to expect of her—it looked like the dress was perfectly fit and the addition of the blazer made it quite polished."

The Invictus Games are an annual Paralympic-style event of which Harry is a royal patron. Wounded and ill veterans and military servicemen and women from more than 15 countries compete in the sporting competition.

Meghan and Harry will be married by the time the 2018 Invictus Games will take place. The event will be held in October in Sydney. Saturday's reception took place at Australia House in London.

The 2017 Invictus Games were held in Toronto in September. Meghan, who had lived in the city and filmed Suits there, and Harry made their first official joint appearance at the event.