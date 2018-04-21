Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Amid Comeback

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 8:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

Ariana Grande's comeback continues!

The singer took to the stage on Friday at the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California and gave a short, surprise performance during Kygo's set. She performed her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," which was released that day, as well as Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing." Grande sported a lavender-tinted crimped hair and wore it in her signature high ponytail. She paired the hairstyle with a matching lavender cropped tank top and flared skirt and nude thigh-high boots.

The singer has largely stayed out of the spotlight and off social media for months and had only performed once before this year as she works on new music.

Photos

Coachella 2018: Star Sightings

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Grande had stirred speculation she would be appearing at Coachella by posting on Instagram Stories a video of her and boyfriend Mac Miller in a helicopter.

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Helicopter, Coachella 2018

Instagram

Earlier this week, Grande surprised fans with a rare social media post to announce the name of her upcoming single. She also released its cover art, which showed her sporting a new look: A platinum blonde hairstyle, rather than her trademark high light brunette ponytail.

"No Tears Left to Cry" is Grande's first single from her upcoming fourth studio album and her first since 22 of her fans were killed in a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, England in May 2017.

In the weeks following the attack, Grande put together a star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert to help survivors and the families of the victims. She continued touring later in the summer and fall of 2017.

This past March, Grande made her first public appearance in six months at Madonna's Oscars after-party alongside her boyfriend. Also that month, she performed at the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Coachella , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Teases a Future in Country Music

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Goes Solo: Comparing the Songstresses' Different Debut Singles

Soundcloud Rappers, 6ix9ine, Tekashi 69, XXXTentacion

How SoundCloud Gave Rise to XXXTentacion, 6ix9ine and More—and the Disturbing Secrets Surrounding Them

Zac Hanson, Isaac Hanson, Taylor Hanson

You'll Never Guess Hanson's Real Meaning Behind "MMMBop"

Shawn Mendes Recalls Jamming Out With Zac Brown

Pink, Willow Sage Hart

Watching Pink and Daughter Willow Sing Together Is the Greatest Show You'll See Today

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Is a Four-Time PCAs Finalist: Celebrate With Her Most Iconic Music Videos

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.