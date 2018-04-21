Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Amid Comeback

Ariana Grande's comeback continues!

The singer took to the stage on Friday at the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California and gave a short, surprise performance during Kygo's set. She performed her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," which was released that day, as well as Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing." Grande sported a lavender-tinted crimped hair and wore it in her signature high ponytail. She paired the hairstyle with a matching lavender cropped tank top and flared skirt and nude thigh-high boots.

The singer has largely stayed out of the spotlight and off social media for months and had only performed once before this year as she works on new music.