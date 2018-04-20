Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 15 and Becomes ABC's Longest-Running Drama Ever

ABC
That sounds you just heard is Grey's Anatomy making history.
While it may have seemed like a foregone conclusion, especially with star Ellen Pompeo's massive new contract in place, ABC has officially renewed its long-running medical drama for a 15th season. And in doing so, the Shonda Rhimes-created series has become the network's longest-running drama ever. Not only that, but there's now only seven dramas in the history of television that have had more seasons than Grey's!
"Grey's Anatomy has a special place in my heart and millions of viewers feel the same way," Channing Dungey, ABC Entertainment president, said in a statement announcing the historic renewal. "Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever."
In its 14th season, Grey's Anatomy ranks as ABC's No. 1 drama among Adults 18-49, ranks among the Top 5 broadcast series on TV, and is tied with network sibling The Good Doctor as the No. 2 broadcast drama. Grey's is improving over this point last season by three percent in total viewers to deliver its most watched season in four years—since the 2013-14 season.
While Grey's will be back for a 15th season, not all of its current cast will be returning with it. Fans were surprised when news broke earlier this year that Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew were being released, with their characters Arizona Robbins and April Kepner being written out after breaking ground in terms of LGBTQ and Christian representation, respectively, on TV.
Along with Pompeo, returning for season 15 will be Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone as, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary and Giacomo Gianniotti.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.