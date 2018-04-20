Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Emily Goldberg Breaks Silence After DJ's Death

The news of Avicii's passing earlier today has understandably startled the music industry and loved ones are still reeling from the tragic loss.
Emily Goldberg, an ex-girlfriend of the late Swedish DJ, took to Instagram to share her most treasured photos of their time together as well as a message to the late star's many fans around the world.
"'Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are the lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them," she began by writing.
"For the two years we were together, he was closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you all for the kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real."
She later posted a screenshot of a text message between her and Avicii which showed the two telling each other that they loved one another.
The DJ's rep announced the news early Friday morning by releasing the following statement:
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement reads. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."
Several of Avicii's famous colleagues—including Calvin Harris, Tiesto, Skrillex and more—have spoken out since his untimely death at age 28.
Our thoughts are with Avicii's friends and loved ones during this difficult time.