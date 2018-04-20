Michael J. Fox Recovering From Spinal Surgery ''Unrelated'' to Parkinson's Disease

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 4:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Michael J. Fox, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael J. Fox recently underwent spinal surgery, a rep for the actor announced Friday. 

The procedure was "unrelated" to his Parkinson's disease, his spokesperson Leslie Sloane confirmed to E! News. "He is recovering, feeling great, and looking forward to getting back on the golf course this summer." 

Fox recently cancelled an appearance scheduled for the last week of April at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo in Canada. At the time, the event cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the reason behind his absence. 

The 56-year-old actor made an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month, where he opened up about his role on Designated Survivor and the recent work of the Michael J. Fox Foundation. 

Michael J. Fox Wins Fight Against Tabloid Magazine For Story About His Health

He shared the advice he gives to people also suffering from Parkinson's Disease, saying, "That's the key. I always drive the point home: We are the answer we're looking for. We have the answers within us somewhere. We need to find a way to identify the disease before symptoms ever exist. People say 'Is there a cure?' There's not a cure, we have a lot of questions to answer before then, but we're answering them."

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 29, but did not go public with his health struggle until eight years later in 1998. 

Wishing Michael the speediest of recoveries! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Michael J. Fox , Surgery , Injury And Illness , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Wilco Froneman, Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He Almost Friend-Zoned His Boyfriend When They First Met

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Fiji

Meghan Markle's Visit to Market in Fiji Cut Short Due to "Security Risk"

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Reveals Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Reveals Her 50th Birthday Surprise Was Nearly Ruined

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

Chrissy Teigen Explains How Her Baby Miles Is Just Like John Legend

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.