Kyle Changes the Marriage Contract for Megan as Filming Wraps for Technicolor Highway on The Arrangement

Technicolor Highway is moving on without Xavier Hughes (Ruffin Prentiss) and Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) is moving on to another project.

But it's not long before Megan's dreams of landing Agent Jane are quickly derailed by that pesky contract she signed. And that's not the only thing that gets derailed on this week's The Arrangement.

Despite running into her former agent Leslie (Autumn Reeser) in the lobby of her audition, Megan's read went off without a hitch.

"Tell me what you think of the script," the casting directing prompted Megan.

"Well, it's a great read. Jane is a badass and she's funny, which I love. I just, I think there might be some moments missing," Megan confessed.

The casting director was impressed with her honesty, but she wasn't feeling Megan's affiliation to the Institute for the Higher Mind.