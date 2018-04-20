The End of a Kardashian Era: Inside the Decision to Close DASH and the Expansion of the Family Brand

It had been in the Kards for some time, but the decision to finally close DASH, the store that first put the family on the retail map, can't have been an easy one to make.

Well, not for all of the Kardashian sisters anyway.

In September 2016, on an outing in New York with son Mason, daughter Penelope and niece North West, and with pal Jonathan Cheban in tow, Kourtney Kardashian visited DASH's SoHo location, which opened in 2010—and promptly declared herself transported back to 2009.

Kourtney just didn't see her and her sisters' style in DASH anymore and figured a major update was needed. But the idea of not having DASH at all didn't even occur to her.