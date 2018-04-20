Could This Be the Wedding Dress Cardi B Wears Down the Aisle?

It's almost wedding season! And who better to help us navigate through upcoming celebrity nuptials than our friends who live and breathe tulle and lace all day long. Here, Brides Executive Director Lisa Gooder breaks down the dresses we may see come down the aisle.

It's the most wonderful time of year—well, to us over at Brides, anyway! The top bridal designers just unveiled their newest collections of wedding dresses at Spring 2019 Bridal Fashion Week. Think back-to-back fashion shows and presentations, hundreds of dresses and the freshest trends in bridal. It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it.

With seemingly endless options, there was a dress for every bride—even for those of the celebrity set. As each gorgeous gown made its way down the runway, I couldn't help but imagine the celebrity brides these wedding dresses would perfectly suit. (Hey, I can dream can't I?) From Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Gwyneth Paltrow's sure-to-be chic nuptials, here are my wedding dress picks for these engaged celebs.