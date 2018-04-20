Proof That the Avengers Cast Is Having Way More Fun Than You Right Now

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War is having a blast right now touring all over the world to promote the newest Marvel movie and we are officially jealous.

As you are sitting at your desk trying to make it through the week, or possibly studying for your next big test, the Avengers: Infinity War cast—which is pretty much just most of Hollywood's hottest male stars—is traveling to places you've only dreamed of for their international press tour.

That means hunks like Tom Holland (as Peter Parker/Spider-Man), Robert Downey Jr. (as Tony Stark/Iron Man), Karen Gillan (as Nebula), Tom Hiddleston (as Loki), Mark Ruffalo (as Bruce Banner/Hulk) and more have been promoting it like crazy and having a blast while doing so. We're talking selfies with fans, red carpet reunions and so much more fun.