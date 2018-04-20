Avicii Dead at 28: A Look Back at His Best Musical Collaborations

The world has lost a musician whose beats always got the party started.

Tim Bergling, more commonly known publicly as Avicii, has died at the age of 28 years old, his rep confirmed to E! News on Friday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," the statement read. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

While the Swedish DJ's cause of death is currently unconfirmed, the industry and his beloved fans are mourning his sudden and unexpected loss today with outpourings of love on social media.