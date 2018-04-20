Jennifer Garner Slays the Carpool Lane in Her Daughter's Scarf

Jennifer Garner just took carpool style to the next level with a little help from her daughter, Seraphina Affleck.

This morning, the mom-of-three posted a photo of her dropping off her children at school wearing a mom uniform—leggings and sweatshirt—and a massive three-toned scarf.

"When your nine year old weaves a 12ft long scarf on a peg loom for your birthday present, you'd better #werk," the actress captioned her Instagram post. 

And, she did werk it with large sunglasses, water and coffee in hand. 

To show her beaming mom pride online, where she has been highly engaged with her fanbase, she hashtagged the post "#FashionFriday," "#ProudMom" and "#theCarpoolIsMyRunway."

The Camping star celebrated her 46th birthday on April 17th, and it was filled with humor. First, she turned herself into a meme, sharing humor and gratitude for her doting fans.

"I'm having the best birthday and so much of it is because of all of you," she said. "Thank you for the birthday love!"

Then, she turned slayed in the carpool lane rocking the present that her youngest daughter clearly worked very hard on. 

Laughter, family and massive scarves—Jennifer is celebrating forty-six in all of the right ways!

