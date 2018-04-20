UPDATE!

Avicii Dead at 28: Calvin Harris, Deadmau5, Zedd and More Stars Pay Tribute

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 11:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Avicii

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Avicii, the Swedish DJ known for hits such as "Levels" and "Wake Me Up," was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman, his rep confirmed to E! News. The circumstances surrounding his unexpected demise at age 28 are unclear. Avicii's rep added that his family "is devastated" by his passing, "and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

In the Netflix documentary Avicii: True Stories, released in 2017, the DJ revealed how multiple hospitalizations spurred his decision to retire from touring in 2016. "I needed to figure out my life," said Avicii, who admitted to excessive drinking. "The whole thing was about success for the sake of success," he said in a Rolling Stone story. "I wasn't getting any happiness anymore."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

In the immediate aftermath of Avicii's death, musicians paid their respects via social media:

Avicii released two studio albums, in 2013 and in 2016, and he was working on a follow-up at the time of his death. Popular around the world, Avicii was ranked third on DJ Magazine's annual Top 100 DJs list, in 2012 and 2013, and got two Grammy nominations, in 2012 in 2013.

Funeral arrangements for Avicii have yet to be made.

Watch Daily Pop Tues-Sat at 11AM, on E! UK

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Avicii , Calvin Harris , Death , Tribute , Twitter , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Wilco Froneman, Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He Almost Friend-Zoned His Boyfriend When They First Met

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Fiji

Meghan Markle's Visit to Market in Fiji Cut Short Due to "Security Risk"

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Everything the Game of Thrones Cast Has Said About Their Final Scenes

Jessie James Decker

Jessie James Decker Reveals Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Reveals Her 50th Birthday Surprise Was Nearly Ruined

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

Chrissy Teigen Explains How Her Baby Miles Is Just Like John Legend

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.