Grey's Anatomy Is Bringing Back Geena Davis: Has Arizona's Exit Been Revealed?

As fans of Grey's will recall, Davis's Dr. Herman was the head of fetal surgery at Grey Sloan who selected Arizona for a fellowship in her department, becoming her mentor. After successfully having a brain tumor removed, she lost her eyesight and, when last seen, was recovering at the Blind Institute, where she was learning to live daily life in her new condition. She appeared in a total of 12 episodes from 2014-15.

Ever since it was revealed that Capshaw and her co-star Sarah Drew—who just completed their final days on set—were being written out of the series at the end of the season, fans have been speculating just how it will happen. While this seems to clear up the mystery surrounding Arizona's exit, there's still Drew's April Kepner to consider. And the rest of the "Cold As Ice" logline sure does have us worried: One of Grey Sloan's own is "seriously injured, making the team reflect on what is truly important to them." Could another patented Grey's Anatomy tragedy be just around the corner?