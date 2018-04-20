How Much Money Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Actually Make

Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 9:26 AM
Ever wonder how much money your favorite celebrities actually make?
Well, you're in luck. Parade estimated the 2017 paychecks of a few famous faces in an article published earlier this week.
Bruce Springsteen was at the top of the list with an estimated salary of $75 million. The 68-year-old rocker clearly had a busy few years. In addition to making money from his music and routine gigs, The Boss pulled in money from his Born to Run memoir and Broadway show.
Chris Rock was next on the list with an estimated $57 million salary. This figure makes sense considering the comedian reportedly made $40 million from his two Netflix specials back in 2016.
Jimmy Buffett and Steve Harvey followed these stars with estimated paychecks of $51 million and $42.5 million, respectively. However, Kylie Jenner didn't stray too far behind. Parade calculated the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul raked in a cool $41 million.
Sean Hannity had the next highest total of $36 million. The magazine also calculated the 2017 paycheck of the late rocker Tom Petty ($20 million). Before passing away in October at the age of 66, Petty hit the road with the Heartbreakers for their 40th Anniversary Tour, a concert series Parade claimed made upwards of $1 million per night.
In addition, Parade gauged the figures for NCIS star Mark Harmon ($19 million) and Modern Family actor Ty Burrell ($13.5 million). It also estimated the salaries of TV's leading ladies. Mindy Kaling, who created the new comedy Champions, reportedly made $13 million and Kerry Washington, who just finished the drama Scandal, earned an estimated $11 million. Robin Wright, who stars on House of Cards, also reportedly made $9 million.
Parade also assessed the paychecks for Olympian Lindsey Vonn ($5 million) and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins ($1 million). However, Jenkins is expected to get a big raise for the Wonder Woman sequel. In fact, Variety reported the filmmaker is expected to make between $7 million and $9 million for the next movie.
To see the salaries of other famous people, including athletes Miguel Cabrera and Jonathan Toews, check out Parade's website.
