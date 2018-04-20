How Much Money Kylie Jenner, Mindy Kaling and More Stars Actually Make

Ever wonder how much money your favorite celebrities actually make?

Well, you're in luck. Parade estimated the 2017 paychecks of a few famous faces in an article published earlier this week.

Bruce Springsteen was at the top of the list with an estimated salary of $75 million. The 68-year-old rocker clearly had a busy few years. In addition to making money from his music and routine gigs, The Boss pulled in money from his Born to Run memoir and Broadway show.

Chris Rock was next on the list with an estimated $57 million salary. This figure makes sense considering the comedian reportedly made $40 million from his two Netflix specials back in 2016.