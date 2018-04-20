Paula Patton Looks So in Love With Zach Quittman During Their Red Carpet Debut

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 7:50 AM

Zach Quittman, Paula Patton, Traffik Premiere

David Livingston/Getty Images

Paula Patton and Zach Quittman were all smiles on Thursday when they walked their first red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of Traffik.

The 42-year-old actress looked smitten as she lovingly held onto her boyfriend's arm during their debut. They also proudly held hands while posing for a few photos—further solidifying their relationship status.

The Mission: Impossible—Ghost Protocol star wore a floral jacket, hot pink skirt and silver top by Gucci. She accessorized her look with gold hoop earrings and white boots.

Before walking the red carpet, Patton stopped to greet a few fans and even signed autographs. The night was clearly a special one for the star.

"Tonight has been surreal," the actress wrote on Instagram. "So overwhelmed with love and joy and gratitude for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this movie possible. From the cast and the crew and the press… and YOU, thank you for allowing this to become a reality."

Paula Patton on Headlines About Her Boyfriend: I Don't Give a F--k

Zach Quittman, Paula Patton, Traffik Premiere

David Livingston/Getty Images

Patton and Quittman are clearly head over heels for each other.

"I'm in love. He's the first boyfriend I've had since I got divorced," she said on Thursday's episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, citing her famous split from Robin Thicke.

 "When you know you know," she added. "I'm 42 years old and I know now...I've done a lot of soul searching trust me."

The two have been dating for about a month, and their romance has made headlines from the start. After reports claimed Quittman was still married to another woman, he told People he and his estranged wife have been separated for "awhile."

"We were totally separated before I moved on," the realtor told the magazine.

Still, Patton doesn't care about the headlines surrounding their romance.

"I don't give a f--k," she told the co-hosts of Ebro. "I don't really care."

