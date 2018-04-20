Kim Kardashian Makes Out With Kanye West at Kourtney's Birthday Party

There was love in the air at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party.

In honor of the reality star's 39th birthday, Kourt's famous sisters and best friends helped her party the night away on Thursday, complete with multiple cakes, plenty of music and—as could be expected—an array of snaps.

Thanks to Snapchat, fans could follow along with the festivities as Kim Kardashian chronicled the night on her account. There was Kris Jenner, who presented her firstborn with a heartfelt speech as she addressed the crowd with a cigarette in one hand and a glass in the other.

"You taught me how to be a mom. You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom was all about and you were the first," the matriarch told her daughter. "I love you more than life itself. You don't even understand how much I love and adore you."

Kendall Jenner, Stephanie Shepherd, Larsa Pippen and sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq were all in attendance and in the mood to celebrate.