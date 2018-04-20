Kim Kardashian Makes Out With Kanye West at Kourtney's Birthday Party

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 7:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kourtney's Birthday Party, Kiss

Snapchat

There was love in the air at Kourtney Kardashian's birthday party. 

In honor of the reality star's 39th birthday, Kourt's famous sisters and best friends helped her party the night away on Thursday, complete with multiple cakes, plenty of music and—as could be expected—an array of snaps. 

Thanks to Snapchat, fans could follow along with the festivities as Kim Kardashian chronicled the night on her account. There was Kris Jenner, who presented her firstborn with a heartfelt speech as she addressed the crowd with a cigarette in one hand and a glass in the other.

"You taught me how to be a mom. You taught me how to love. You taught me what being a mom was all about and you were the first," the matriarch told her daughter. "I love you more than life itself. You don't even understand how much I love and adore you."

Kendall JennerStephanie ShepherdLarsa Pippen and sisters Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq were all in attendance and in the mood to celebrate. 

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

At one point, Kim gave fans a glimpse of husband Kanye Westas she sat down on his lap and planted a few kisses on her rapper beau after asking him what he wanted to do next. The sweetness continued with three cakes for Kourtney, including a white one decorated with flowers, a unicorn cake with a rainbow interior and a floral bunt cake. 

No party would be complete without a few smooth moves. The bevy of ladies were feeling the beat as "Despacito" blasted in the background. Kris most notably got her groove on while sandwiched between Malika and Khadijah. 

"Get it girls!" Kim shouted to her mom and friends. 

it's safe to say there was fun had by all! Happy Birthday, Kourtney!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kourtney Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kris Jenner , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Reveals Her 50th Birthday Surprise Was Nearly Ruined

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

Chrissy Teigen Explains How Her Baby Miles Is Just Like John Legend

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up Again

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna Shares 3 Game-Changing Makeup Tips in Her "Gothic Chic" Tutorial

Candace Cameron-Bure, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Which Fuller House Co-Stars She Goes to for Advice

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Says She Is ''Sick and Tired'' of Nicki Minaj's Fans Amidst Song Leak

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.