The Good Fight Sneak Peek: Christine Baranski Conveys So Much Drama Without Uttering a Single Word

Old wounds are reopened when Megan Hilty guest stars on The Good Fight.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of The Good Fight's "Day 457," Smash veteran Hilty returns as Holly Westfall, a character she originated on The Good Wife, and Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) isn't thrilled to see her.

Holly, a ballistics expert taught by Diane's husband Kurt McVeigh (Gary Cole), is on the stand under questioning from Alan Alda's Solomon Waltzer, a new character opposing Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart. Diane's firm is representing an African-American undercover cop who was left crippled after being shot by another Chicago police officer.