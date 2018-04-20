EXCLUSIVE!

The Good Fight Sneak Peek: Christine Baranski Conveys So Much Drama Without Uttering a Single Word

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 7:45 AM

Old wounds are reopened when Megan Hilty guest stars on The Good Fight.

In the above exclusive sneak peek of The Good Fight's "Day 457," Smash veteran Hilty returns as Holly Westfall, a character she originated on The Good Wife, and Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) isn't thrilled to see her.

Holly, a ballistics expert taught by Diane's husband Kurt McVeigh (Gary Cole), is on the stand under questioning from Alan Alda's Solomon Waltzer, a new character opposing Reddick, Boseman and Lockhart. Diane's firm is representing an African-American undercover cop who was left crippled after being shot by another Chicago police officer.

Just look at that look on Diane's face as Holly testifies about Kurt's teachings and the advice he gave her…in the bedroom. Baranski, who somehow has not been nominated for an Emmy for The Good Fight, says so much in the scene without saying a single word.

Viewers last saw Hilty's character when Alicia (Julianna Margulies) and Lucca (Cush Jumbo) revealed her affair with Kurt to the open court. Since then, Diane and Kurt separated, but have reunited off and on. Diane, technically still married and working on her relationship, slept with Tully (Tim Matheson) earlier this season on The Good Fight.

The episode also features guest stars Nikki M. James and Kurt Fuller. The Good Fight also stars Audra McDonald, Rose Leslie, Delroy Lindo, Justin Bartha, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi and Michael Boatman.

The Good Fight drops new episodes on Sundays on CBS All Access.

