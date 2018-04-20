Grey's Anatomy's Shonda Rhimes, Ellen Pompeo Pen Emotional Tributes to Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew on Their Last Day

It was an emotional Thursday in Shondaland. The day Scandal's series finale aired, Thursday, April 19, was also the last day on Grey's Anatomy for Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw. Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes took to Instagram to reflect on the momentous day.

"Today, in the midst of scheduled mania of #Scandal series finale, two beautifully talented women filmed their last scenes at #GreysAnatomy. Having these things happen at the same time is almost impossible to process. I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah," Rhimes wrote. "To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant."