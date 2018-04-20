Tina Fey on 30 Rock Revival Rumors She Helped Spread: Will It Be a Prequel or Dystopian Future Full of Robot Sex?

Tina Fey is here to put some rumors to rest. Sort of.

The Mean Girls writer and creator and star of 30 Rock stopped by The Tonight Show and addressed those 30 Rock revival/reboot rumors. The rumors, which seemed to start when NBC's Bob Greenblatt said he has had conversations with Fey about bringing Liz Lemon and Co. back and were furthered when Jane Krakowski said there was talk about a return to Studio 6H. Fey herself indicated she would "maybe" be interested in a 30 Rock revival while at the Mean Girls Broadway opening.

"A little bit of that is on me," Fey said. "Like, I must be so thirsty for internet attention that I was like, ‘Maybe.'"