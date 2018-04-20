Tina Fey Surprising Her Fans After Hearing Their Sweet Tributes Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

Tina Fey has been a source of inspiration for many fans.

From starring on Saturday Night Live and writing Mean Girls to creating 30 Rock and penning her best-selling books, the comedic legend has proven that hard work and believing in one's self can make dreams come true.

A few fans showed their appreciation for Fey on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show. While visiting her new Broadway musical Mean Girls, these supporters sent Fey messages in which they expressed how much she's meant to them. So, they were totally surprised when Fey came out and met them in person.

"Tina Fey, you are extremely special to me, and you are such a strong, empowering woman who really shows me and all the other young women and men that you can truly achieve and do anything that you want to do," one admirer stated before getting an embrace from the SNL alumna.

Another fan said this was "the coolest thing that's ever happened to me," once she met the comedy legend.