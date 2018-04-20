BREAKING!

Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Daniel Craig

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

After seven years of marriage, Rachel Weisz is expecting her first child with Daniel Craig.

"I'll be showing soon," she told The New York Times with a smile. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."

This time around, the Dream House co-stars know what to expect: Weisz, 48, has a son, 11, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig, 50, has a daughter, 25, with actress Fiona Loudon.

"I'm very happy being married," Weisz said of Craig. "Very, very happy."

While some celebrities make "coupledom" part of their brand, that's not true for Weisz and Craig. "I really take my hat off to them. But Daniel and I are really similar. We just literally don't know how to do that," she confessed. "We're just really crap at talking about our private lives." Outside of Hollywood, the actress told The New York Times' Maureen O'Dowd, "I love being Mrs. Craig." In fact, Weisz shared, "I'm Mrs. Craig on my checkbooks and passports and things."

Photos

Stars Who Got Married After 40

Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Weisz, who was promoting her new movie Disobedience, did not reveal her due date.

The Academy Award-winning actress has always been open about the ups and downs of motherhood. In the December 2009 issue of Redbook, for example, she said, "I think one of the things that moms aren't allowed to talk about enough to one another is the times when you're pulling your hair out at home with the kids—those moments when everything is crashing in and you feel like you're going to scream." Weisz suggested that new mothers "get together in regular groups" to talk freely about their feelings of frustration, without fear of being judged. "It doesn't make us less good or less human, just real. I think there is sometimes too much pressure on us to be perfect moms, to be empathetic and loving all the time…Every woman needs a good girlfriend to be able to turn to and say, 'I just can't deal with it all today.' Because even though children are the most precious things in the world, they are also set to test us. I think women are already stretched and pressured to be perfect, and it kind of drives me crazy."

As her son got older, Weisz wasn't sure whether she'd ever have another child. "I'm pretty content," she said in Marie Claire in September 2012. "I'm not planning on having more, but never say never." Like many parents, Weisz said she struggled to balance all her responsibilities at home and at work. "Like any job, there are days when you're just pulling your hair out—the same as anyone who wants to be with their kid or their husband. Every working mother feels that, don't they?" the British actress said. "Of course, sometimes it's great to get away and feel, 'Hooray, I'm not changing nappies today.' I mean, I love my son, but it's not without conflict."

Even before she began dating Craig in 2010, "I never thought I would get married," Weisz told The Evening Standard in January 2018. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite." Unable to relate to romantic comedies, "It just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."

Asked if marriage has changed her, Weisz admitted she didn't know how to answer the question. "I mean, I wear a ring all the time," she replied. "I wear my ring with pride. I'm taken."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rachel Weisz , Daniel Craig , Pregnancies , Celebrities , , Top Stories , Apple News , wochit
Latest News
The Conners

The Conners Sets a Big Change for Darlene and David

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts Reveals Her 50th Birthday Surprise Was Nearly Ruined

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, 2018 Emmy After Party Pics

Chrissy Teigen Explains How Her Baby Miles Is Just Like John Legend

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Halsey and G-Eazy Break Up Again

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna Shares 3 Game-Changing Makeup Tips in Her "Gothic Chic" Tutorial

Candace Cameron-Bure, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Which Fuller House Co-Stars She Goes to for Advice

Harpers Bazaar Icon Party, Cardi B., Nicki Minaj

Cardi B Says She Is ''Sick and Tired'' of Nicki Minaj's Fans Amidst Song Leak

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.