Rachel Weisz Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Daniel Craig

After seven years of marriage, Rachel Weisz is expecting her first child with Daniel Craig.
"I'll be showing soon," she told The New York Times with a smile. "Daniel and I are so happy. We're going to have a little human. We can't wait to meet him or her. It's all such a mystery."
This time around, the Dream House co-stars know what to expect: Weisz, 48, has a son, 11, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig, 50, has a daughter, 25, with actress Fiona Loudon.
"I'm very happy being married," Weisz said of Craig. "Very, very happy."
While some celebrities make "coupledom" part of their brand, that's not true for Weisz and Craig. "I really take my hat off to them. But Daniel and I are really similar. We just literally don't know how to do that," she confessed. "We're just really crap at talking about our private lives." Outside of Hollywood, the actress told The New York Times' Maureen O'Dowd, "I love being Mrs. Craig." In fact, Weisz shared, "I'm Mrs. Craig on my checkbooks and passports and things."
Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Weisz, who was promoting her new movie Disobedience, did not reveal her due date.
The Academy Award-winning actress has always been open about the ups and downs of motherhood. In the December 2009 issue of Redbook, for example, she said, "I think one of the things that moms aren't allowed to talk about enough to one another is the times when you're pulling your hair out at home with the kids—those moments when everything is crashing in and you feel like you're going to scream." Weisz suggested that new mothers "get together in regular groups" to talk freely about their feelings of frustration, without fear of being judged. "It doesn't make us less good or less human, just real. I think there is sometimes too much pressure on us to be perfect moms, to be empathetic and loving all the time…Every woman needs a good girlfriend to be able to turn to and say, 'I just can't deal with it all today.' Because even though children are the most precious things in the world, they are also set to test us. I think women are already stretched and pressured to be perfect, and it kind of drives me crazy."
As her son got older, Weisz wasn't sure whether she'd ever have another child. "I'm pretty content," she said in Marie Claire in September 2012. "I'm not planning on having more, but never say never." Like many parents, Weisz said she struggled to balance all her responsibilities at home and at work. "Like any job, there are days when you're just pulling your hair out—the same as anyone who wants to be with their kid or their husband. Every working mother feels that, don't they?" the British actress said. "Of course, sometimes it's great to get away and feel, 'Hooray, I'm not changing nappies today.' I mean, I love my son, but it's not without conflict."
Even before she began dating Craig in 2010, "I never thought I would get married," Weisz told The Evening Standard in January 2018. "It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite." Unable to relate to romantic comedies, "It just happened, happily, at a more mature moment."
Asked if marriage has changed her, Weisz admitted she didn't know how to answer the question. "I mean, I wear a ring all the time," she replied. "I wear my ring with pride. I'm taken."