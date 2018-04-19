Scandal Series Finale Ends More Happily Than We Thought Possible

We spent a lot of the past few days speculating about how Scandal would end.

While we made a lot of jokes about jam-making and sun-standing, most of our speculations ended with everyone in jail, because after all, most of them deserve it—even Charlie (George Newbern), who for some reason was the whole reason behind this plan for everyone to testify. We expected something less happy, at least. But for the most part, that was just about the best way that could have ended for almost everyone.

We got a wedding (congratulations, Charlie and Quinn! Or Bernard and Lindsay?), an impassioned speech about being the bitch (thank you David Rosen, Attorney General of the United States), a major death (RIP David Rosen, Attorney General of the United States), a Papa Pope showdown, and a potentially beautiful future of this fictional USA.