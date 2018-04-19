How to Get Away With Murder's Karla Souza Gives Birth to a Baby Girl

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:17 PM
Surprise! Karla Souza just got away with one top-secret pregnancy.
The How to Get Away With Murder star announced via social media on Thursday that she and husband Marshall Trenkmann welcomed their first child together. Karla gave birth to a baby girl named Gianna, and as she described, "The last nine months have been nothing short of a miracle."
"So I have something to share with you guys," the Mexican actress captioned a baby bump photo before revealing moments later that her bundle of joy had already arrived!
Souza, 32, then shared a photo of little Gianna sleeping on her chest, writing, "God blessed us."
The new mom then took to Instagram Story with even more snapshots from her pregnancy journey, which she expertly hid over the past nine months. "We welcomed our healthy baby girl Gianna," she added, "and we couldn't feel more blessed in this moment."
Karla and Marshall tied the knot in 2014.
Congratulations to the entire family!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?