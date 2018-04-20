Inside Ariana Grande's Comeback Almost One Year After the Manchester Bombing

While she was keeping a low profile in public, Grande still continued to post on social media.

But that all changed on New Year's Eve when Grande shared a preview of her new music and told her fans, "See you next year."

In March, Grande returned to the spotlight, making her first public appearance in six months at Madonna's Oscars after-party alongside boyfriend Mac Miller. But she still remained silent on her social media.

Then this week, Grande resurfaced on Twitter and Instagram to tease her new song. Along with a teardrop emoji, Grande wrote to her fans, "Missed you." She then tweeted, "No tears left to cry."