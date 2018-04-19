Here's What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours With Camila Cabello

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 3:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

24 hours with Camila Cabello? Sign us up! 

The Vogue cameras followed the "Havana" singer for a day, and we got to see how the 21-year-old singer is living her life on the road. 

Cabello is currently on her "Never Be the Same" tour and showed the magazine what it's like for her from the moment she wakes up. 

Well, what's it like? Cabello Starts the day in her tour bus followed by a search for food until she decided on her favorite tuna sandwich with a banana, but before that, she sits on the makeup chair. She then begins getting dressed to for the concert and has assistance from her mom to make sure everything stays where it should be. 

Photos

Shop the Look: Camila Cabello's iHeart Radio Music Awards Chokers

And like many artists, Cabello has a pre-show ritual that consists of dancing and singing with her dancers. 

Then, it's show time! 

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Sarah Jessica Parker, Camila Cabello & More!

Cabello's Never Be the Same Tour, wraps up in June, but as of May, she'll also be opening for Taylor Swift's Reputation World Tour. 

Today, the star shared the amazing news that her album Camila is now certified Platinum. 

"Never in a million years did I think this would happen right now and I'm not just saying that...I never ever expected this-making this album changed my life and it means so much to me that you guys loved it...JESUS I AM OVER. WHELMED. WOW WOW," Cabello captioned the post. 

Cheers to your big accomplishment, Camila!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Latin , Vogue , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to Fan Whose Mom Is in a Coma

Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O'Donnell

Surprise! Rosie O'Donnell Is Engaged to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend

Kendall Jenner

Vogue Responds to Kendall Jenner's Controversial Photo Shoot

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

G-Eazy Gushes About Girlfriend Halsey's ''Inspiring'' and ''Pure'' Talent

Selma Blair Opens Up About Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

How Ellen Pompeo Approaches Her Future With Grey's Anatomy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.