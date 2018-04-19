Here's What It's Like to Spend 24 Hours With Camila Cabello

24 hours with Camila Cabello? Sign us up!

The Vogue cameras followed the "Havana" singer for a day, and we got to see how the 21-year-old singer is living her life on the road.

Cabello is currently on her "Never Be the Same" tour and showed the magazine what it's like for her from the moment she wakes up.

Well, what's it like? Cabello Starts the day in her tour bus followed by a search for food until she decided on her favorite tuna sandwich with a banana, but before that, she sits on the makeup chair. She then begins getting dressed to for the concert and has assistance from her mom to make sure everything stays where it should be.