Which Riverdale Star Has the Funniest, Most Epic Social Media Posts? Vote for Your Favorite Now!

If you love the cast of Riverdale and their twisted, dark and complicated characters on the show, then you're going to love the actors who play them in real life.
Whether you're a fan of Bughead or not-so-secretly want to be BFFs with Betty and Veronica, you're sure to be even more obsessed with the cast after chekcing out their epic social media accounts.
Lili Reinhardt, AKA Betty Cooper, for example loves to tweet about food and therefore we want to be her best friend ASAP. KJ Apa, AKA Archie Andrews, on the other hand is all about funny faces and random thoughts on social media, which is somehow even more attractive than when Archie tries to stand up for his girl or blindly follows Jughead into a dark scenario.
As for the other stars of Riverdale, they are all equally as witty on social media and if we're being honest we'd take a Twitter tutorial from all of them in an instant. To see which of the co-stars has the funniest tweets and Instagram posts, check out just a few examples of things that've they've previously posted before below. After scrolling through the LOL-worthy posts, vote for your favorite Riverdale social media star in our poll below!
Lili Reinhardt:
If tweets about food—mainly ice cream—are your jam, then Reinhardt is the Riverdale vixen you should be following. She loves food, seriously loves it, and it's all too relatable. Plus, her funny content stretches to hilarious commentary on the show and what she sees out and about.
Maybe Chic’s main concern should be going to the dentist because there was a lot of blood on that floss #Riverdale— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) March 15, 2018
I ate an entire pint of ice cream before heading to the airport yesterday because I didn’t want it to sit in my friend’s freezer for a month, untouched and forgotten. #love #HappyValentinesDay— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) February 14, 2018
Friendship. pic.twitter.com/VtkZHXAZ9K— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 22, 2018
Why does every mermaid want to be a human? Like this shit sucks.. why wouldn’t you want to just swim away and hang w dolphins am I right— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 6, 2018
The former Disney Channel star is probably one of the funniest guys on Twitter...period. He isn't afraid to tell it like it is while posing great questions about popular topics that you will be laughing at for a long time. Oh, and when he's not chatting about current events, he's trolling his twin brother Dylan Sprouse and their twin tweets are too much.
Could you imagine loving and raising a child only to have that child record a live concert on their phone?— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) April 15, 2018
So I’m confused, was Chamillionare named because of how much money he has, or because he owns millions of chameleons?— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 27, 2018
If you don’t jam to Dave Matthews, wear boat shoes, and aren’t holding a fish in your profile pic- don’t even TRY to slide into a dm.— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) February 10, 2018
It's not a good date unless it ends with you slowly walking off into the ocean like Godzilla.— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) November 29, 2017
When deciding whether or not to do something bad, stop and ask yourself "what would Flat Stanley think?"— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) October 16, 2017
I'm just out here trying to make sure Dylan and I never lose our joint Wikipedia page.— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) March 1, 2017
KJ Apa:
Apa, who plays everyone's favorite redhead in Riverdale, loves to make silly faces on both his social media accounts and his friends' pages and they are priceless. Plus, he pretty much tweets whatever random thing comes into his head, which is just like us.
“If it makes you feel any better, I don’t have any chest hair and girls love me.” - @colesprouse— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) January 18, 2018
I wish I could smell my own head— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) November 2, 2017
A girl called me a "skinny legend" yesterday. Not sure how to feel about that aye— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) July 1, 2017
I promised myself I would stop with this daddy business... but Gordon Ramsay is daddy asf— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) May 12, 2017
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on
Madelaine Petsch:
Just like her character Cheryl, Petsch is complicated and diverse in what she tweets, but there is one thing we can't get enough of: her Riverdale commentary GIFs and captions. She says what we were thinking and yet makes it way funnier.
When the hair isn’t perfect, you know times are tough. #riverdale pic.twitter.com/GVQvFxyFEx— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) March 29, 2018
Penelope’s jaw is as loose as she is #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/ITXb4iEA2Y— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) January 25, 2018
A fun neck exercise we like to do, tell your friends!! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/tEEs0dFOqp— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) January 25, 2018
It’s a new year, which means I need to rewatch Harry Potter, because science.⚡️— Madelaine Petsch (@madelainepetsch) January 15, 2018
Casey Cott:
Cott is still getting used to fame and he uses Twitter to talk about it. And yes, fans can be wild and have great encounters that we luckily get to learn about from this star. He also retweets awesome quotes from his cast mates and shares food thoughts and he just gets us.
Happy Valentine’s Day to the Reese’s Blizzard I just put down during lunch.— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) February 14, 2018
Hangry Hippos: 17 and older.— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) January 25, 2018
A gal just leaned out her window and SCREAMED at me "I LOVE YOU EDWARD CULLEN" she was so SO not even close. I think I've made it?— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) November 9, 2017
Las Vegas is truly a spectacle with a side of chicken fingers and cigarette smoke.— Casey Cott (@CaseyCott) September 24, 2017
Camila Mendes:
B and V might be BFFs on screen, but Mendes' social media account is very different than Reinhardt's accounts. Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge, loves to mix her own thoughts about what could be happening on the show with throwback thoughts on life moments and they are worth scrolling through.
wondering if uncle claudius will inherit clifford’s wig collection #riverdale— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) March 15, 2018
i love a well tossed salad— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) March 11, 2018
you may have forgotten jessica simpson’s line of edible beauty products, but I certainly haven’t— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) February 13, 2018
“don’t be fooled by the house that I got....I’m still I’m still casey from the cott”— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) January 28, 2018
but srsly the fact that u all think i’m weird enough to walk around in a spider-man costume at 9:30 AM...it might be the best compliment i’ll ever receive— Camila Mendes (@CamilaMendes) December 4, 2017
Charles Melton:
Melton, who plays Reggie Mantle, is more of an Instagram guy. He frequently posts funny photos of himself and his friends, all of which lead us to ask, "What on earth is happening here?" Plus, he has no shame when it comes to being a goofball on set or in real life.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on
View this post on Instagram
hey everyone this is bring me to life by evanescence
A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on
View this post on Instagram
year of the Golden dog 🐕 Happy 2018 the best is yet to come
A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on
View this post on Instagram
Catch Riverdale episode 2 tonight on the CW 7/8c
A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on
Vanessa Morgan:
As a Southside Serpent, you'd think Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, would have a tough Twitter account, but you'd be wrong. Instead it's full of dog pictures and funny captions about her dog and we can't get enough.
Honestly my dog cracks me tf up 😂. pic.twitter.com/C0A2CinMEa— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) March 16, 2018
When you start to think your dog could be the black hood... pic.twitter.com/pRVlGXQGKQ— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) February 24, 2018
Toni and the tigers 😈🥁🎸🎤 https://t.co/8q9Jjq7xWJ— Vanessa Morgan (@VanessaMorgan) January 8, 2018
So which Riverdale star has the most epic social media postings? Vote for your favorite in the poll below!
Catch the goofy cast of Riverdale for all-new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.
