Alanis Morissette Is Almost Unrecognizable With Short Hair: See Her New Look

Alanis Morissette is showing off a totally new look!

The "Ironic" singer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday to see the Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre. While backstage at the show, Morissette, who is well-known for her longer locks, debuted her new short hairdo while posing for photos.

In addition to the new hair, Morissette was seen rockin' glasses with a gold chain at the show, along with a white short sleeve dress and a purse with a skeleton on it.

Prior to making the hair change, Morissette could be seen with long blond locks.