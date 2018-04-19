Alanis Morissette Is Almost Unrecognizable With Short Hair: See Her New Look

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 3:19 PM

Alanis Morissette

Getty Images

Alanis Morissette is showing off a totally new look!

The "Ironic" singer stepped out in New York City on Wednesday to see the Broadway play Dear Evan Hansen at the Music Box Theatre. While backstage at the show, Morissette, who is well-known for her longer locks, debuted her new short hairdo while posing for photos.

In addition to the new hair, Morissette was seen rockin' glasses with a gold chain at the show, along with a white short sleeve dress and a purse with a skeleton on it.

Prior to making the hair change, Morissette could be seen with long blond locks.

Alanis Morissette's Ex-Manager Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Embezzling Millions

Alanis Morissette

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Morissette, who is currently in rehearsals for Jagged Little Pill the musical, has been previewing her new look on social media in recent weeks. On Monday, the singer showed off a bit of her hair and her jagged little pill earrings.

"jaggedlittlepillthemusical #rehearsals #nyc," she captioned the pic.

The Jagged Little Pill musical is based off of Morissette's 1995 Grammy-winning album of the same name. The show debuts in May in Massachusetts.

What do you think of Morisette's new lewk? Sound off in the comments!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

