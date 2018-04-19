Dove Cameron Reveals Her Bra Cup Size After Fan Asks Her About Her Cleavage

Dove Cameron got super candid with fans when she revealed her bra cup size on Twitter.

After a fan of the Disney Channel star tweeted on Thursday that she wanted to know how the actress got her cleavage, Cameron tweeted, "I have c cups. It's ain't no secret."

"I've had C's since I was 14," the blonde bombshell tweeted. "It's just a body. I just let it do its thing."

But the Liv and Maddie star didn't stop there. She encouraged her fans to be confident in their own sexuality.

When as fan asked how to deal with being sexualized for having a large chest, Cameron tweeted, "People are gross, your sexuality and how you choose to use it is YOUR decision, not theirs to be forced on you."