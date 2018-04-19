Goop's Mother's Day Gift Guide Will Cost You $40,000 (If You Buy Everything)

Do you have your Mother's Day gifts yet?

With the special day fast approaching, Gwyneth Paltrow's company, Goop, has released its Mother's Day Gift Guide so you can get a present for mom before May 13.

The items listed on the gift guide range from $18 to $13,000, but it will cost you much more if you want to buy all of the 91 items on the list. The grand total for everything on the list is about $40,000.

The most expensive present on the gift guide that you can buy for mom is a $13,000 Hermès Vintage Courchevel Kelly Bag.

Let's take a look at more of the most (as well as the least) expensive items on the gift guide: