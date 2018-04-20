Someone Stole Queen Helena's Gold Pen on The Royals and She Won't Rest Till She Finds It!

by Mona Khalifeh | Fri., Apr. 20, 2018 5:00 AM

There's nothing like a woman on a mission!

Someone stole Queen Helena's (Elizabeth Hurley) gold pen and she's determined to find out who did it in this clip from Sunday's The Royals. First stop: the staff.

"Someone here has been stealing from me. When I find out who it is, I will not only fire you, but will personally ensure that everyone knows your shame," Helena warns.

Just as she's scolding them, Princess Eleanor (Alexandra Park) walks in to see what all the fuss is about.

"What's going on? What's wrong?" Eleanor asks. "My gold pen is missing," Helena replies.

"Don't we have like a thousand gold pens? It's just a pen," a baffled Eleanor asks.

But it's not just any old pen to Helena.

"It's just a pen, it's just a meeting with parliament, it's just a dinner where your son announces he's engaged out of nowhere," the queen snaps back.

Whoa there, Helena! It seems like something else is bothering the queen. Maybe Eleanor can assist with a little pick-me-up.

"Mom, do you need some drugs?" Eleanor offers. "Yes, but you only have mints!" Helena scoffs.

See the queen lose her cool in the clip above.

