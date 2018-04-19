Selena Gomez Bonds With Young Fan Over Kidney Transplant on WE Day

Selena Gomez is paying it forward.

The pop star participated in WE Day California in Los Angeles on Thursday, an event that honors youth making a difference in their local communities and around the world. Gomez was joined onstage by Nellie Mainor, a young fan who like Selena has dealt with her own serious health battles.

"Last year I had a kidney transplant and it was weird," Gomez shared with the audience. "It was weird but hard."

Nellie, who suffers from a rare kidney disease, was then introduced. "Do you know how much I've admired you these past couple of days?" Selena asked the little girl before giving her a hug. "Hold my hand. I'm needy!" the "Same Old Love" singer also teased with a laugh.