David Charvet Defends Brooke Burke Amid Divorce: "She Has Done Nothing Wrong"

It's been less than a month since Brooke Burke filed for divorce from David Charvet; however, the Baywatch star wishes no animosity towards his ex-wife.
After posting a picture of his two kids on Instagram this week, the actor asked his followers not to spread any negativity about his former spouse.
"To all my followers, I would appreciate you not saying anything negative about Brooke," he wrote in the comments section. "She has done nothing wrong and anyone with negative things to say should keep [their] comments to themselves. Thank you."
It looks like Charvet has been focusing on his family since the split.
"Family time is what feeds our souls," he captioned the photo of his daughter, Rain, 11, and son, Shaya, 10—adding the hashtags #MemoriesLastForever and #MyBabies.
He also took a moment to reflect on his faith.
"Have faith in your journey," a quote from the 45-year-old star read. "Everything had to happen exactly as it did to get you where you're going next."
He captioned the post "Believe and never give up...."
He also shared a quote that read, "Let go of everything that is not love."
It looks like Charvet is channeling his energy into his fitness routine, too. The Prisoners of the Sun star also shared a few photos of him working out.
"My goal [every day] is [to] push my body and soul," he wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of him baring his abs and pumping iron. "I invite you to believe that anything is possible if you believe in yourself. Don't let your issues get the best of who you are!!"
He even broke down his fitness regimen.
"This morning workout, #charvetchallenge 20 step up squats x 4. Be better today!!" he wrote in a recent post.
Charvet isn't the only one to speak out since the split. Burke also addressed the divorce on an episode of Steve after host Steve Harvey asked her how people can prevent one bad relationship from spoiling a future one.
"But isn't that about learning along the way?" the former Dancing With the Stars co-host replied. "I mean, you know I just recently filed for divorce so this is all very fresh and vulnerable for me. But my goal and my prayer is to move forward with an open heart and to take the beautiful memories and to learn from the challenges that I faced and not to bring all the baggage, which is mine, and pass it on to someone else whenever that day comes."
She then added, "It's easier said than done, ask me in six months…"
She also broke her silence days after the divorce filing by writing a post for ModernMom.
"You may have heard that David and I are divorcing," she wrote at the time. "We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married."
"It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so," she continued. "We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit."
Burke is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the children she shares with Charvet. She also shares two kids with her ex-husband Garth Fisher.