Paula Patton on Headlines About Her Boyfriend: "I Don't Give a F--k"

Paula Patton is in love and she doesn't "give a f--k" about what anyone has to say.

The 42-year-old Traffik star has been making the press rounds this week with a new man by her side: Zach Quittman. "He's an amazing human and he just makes so happy," she gushed to Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan as cameras panned to Quittman standing in the audience. "I'm in love. He's the first boyfriend I've had since I got divorced."

Patton famously split from ex-husband Robin Thicke in 2014 after more than two decades as a couple.

"When you know you know," she told Ripa and Ryan Seacrest about her new beau of a month. "I'm 42 years old and I know now...I've done a lot of soul searching trust me."

Patton also noted "he looks like a tough guy because he is, so he protects me."