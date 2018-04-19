Former Teen Mom 2 Star David Eason Mommy-Shames Leah Messer Over Daughter’s Makeup

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 11:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Eason, Leah Messer

Getty Images

David Eason may no longer appear on Teen Mom 2 but that isn't stopping the former reality star from commenting on cast members' parenting skills.

Earlier this week, star Leah Messer posted on Instagram a photo of herself and her 8-year-old twin daughters Aliannah and Aleeah at the latter's child's cheer competition, writing, "There isn't anything in the world I love more than being their Momma!"

Eason, who is married to her co-star Jenelle Evans' and was fired from Teen Mom 2 in February over alleged homophobic tweets, commented on the post.

"I can't believe Cory would allow her to wear that much makeup," he wrote, referring to Messer's ex Corey Simms.

Photos

Teen Mom Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

 "@easondavid88 why are you even commenting on my post?" Messer replied.

Following criticism of his remarks by fans, Eason commented, "She just probably didn't ask him if it was okay first" and "I doubt he would allow that."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teen Mom 2 , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to Fan Whose Mom Is in a Coma

Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O'Donnell

Surprise! Rosie O'Donnell Is Engaged to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend

Kendall Jenner

Vogue Responds to Kendall Jenner's Controversial Photo Shoot

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

G-Eazy Gushes About Girlfriend Halsey's ''Inspiring'' and ''Pure'' Talent

Selma Blair Opens Up About Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

How Ellen Pompeo Approaches Her Future With Grey's Anatomy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.