Justin Bieber Photoshops His Face Onto Beyoncé's Body—and We Can't Look Away

Ladies and gentleman, meet Rachel Bieber.

Justin Bieber introduced the world to his fictitious sibling on Wednesday by sharing a picture of his face photoshopped onto Beyoncé's body.

"Y'all need to meet my sister Rachel Bieber," the 24-year-old singer wrote on Instagram.

Not only did the photo produce more than 4.2 million likes by the time of this writing, but it also caught the attention of several celebrities.

"Bruh set me up!" Bieber's pal Patrick Schwarzenegger wrote in the comments. "Finally be brothers."

Skier Gus Kenworthy also wrote "snatched" in the comments and DJ Diplo wrote "I'd slice."

Even Jaden Smith couldn't resist commenting on the photo.

"She's bad," the actor wrote.