Tiffany Haddish's Realistic Outlook on Designer Bags Will Make You Love Her Even More

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 10:19 AM

Tiffany Haddish, W Magazine

Ethan James Green for W Magazine

Tiffany Haddish has taken sartorial shape. 

In honor of the latest issue of W magazine, the beloved comedian underwent an elaborate makeover in the name of fashion. Whether she was channeling Marie Antoinette in blush tulle Giambattista Valli Haute Couture or striking a confident pose with feathers on her head in Valentino Haute Couture, there was no shortage of haute looks for Hollywood's favorite funny lady in this newly minted fashion spread. 

While the Girls Trip star is basking in the breakout success of the last year, the prosperity is the result of her longtime hustle as a struggling comedian—at one time homeless. While she has since made quite the name for herself, Haddish's former years have made a lasting impact. To start, her philosophy on designer bags is refreshingly realistic. 

Tiffany Haddish, W Magazine

Ethan James Green for W Magazine

"When I was shooting Girls Trip, I had a knockoff Michael Kors bag that said MLK instead of MK. Jada [Pinkett Smith] told me that I shouldn't have knockoff stuff. I told her that my philosophy is, Whatever the bag costs, I should be able to keep that amount of cash in the bag. If it's a $300 purse, I have to put $300 in cash in that purse. I do not want a bag that is more expensive than the cash I have to put in it," she explained to the magazine.

"Things are going good for me now, so I am graduating to your Fendis and your Guccis. But I better have the cash equivalent, or I'm not buying the purse. And if things start to go wrong, I'm going right back to my knockoffs. When you're somebody like me, who's been homeless, clothes are not that important. Clothes are not a roof over my head, food in my stomach, my family's health—that's what money is for. But fashion helps get more money. So, we ride."

Haddish learned that lesson when it came time to do press for the blockbuster comedy. "I hired a stylist for Girls Trip, and she said, 'Girl, if you're trying to make it to the next level in your career, you're going to have to spend a little money.' I said, 'I'm down to look my best. Whatever it takes.'" Soon, she was trying on the now famous white Alexander McQueen dress she's worn to host SNL and present at the Academy Awards.

"I should've known—wasn't no price tag on that dress. So I wear it for Girls Trip, and then they give me the receipt. When I saw the receipt, I cried. The dress was $4,122! So I'm wearing it multiple f--king times. I don't care what nobody say—that's a down payment on a car, that's a medical bill. So, even though everyone says I shouldn't wear the dress in public again, I'm wearing it."

Wearing it...and rocking it!

