Like Mother, Like Daughter: How Kelly Clarkson Is Raising Her Mini-Me River Rose to Be Empowered and "Ballsy"

5. On doing what you love:

In October 2017, Clarkson released her eighth studio album Meaning of Life and, in addition to it being the first album from the Texas native in two years, it proved that Clarkson could do it her way. That message of strength and perseverance while doing what you love is clear in numerous tracks on the album, especially "I Don't Think About You."

"I think that it's important to have that light at the end of the tunnel at the end of these songs," Kelly said in a behind-the-scenes video of making the song. "'I Don't Think About You' is basically, saying, 'Just so you know, I was wrecked a bit and that did deter me maybe for a minute,'" she continued. "But I always continued my path and I always continued to do what I loved and you didn't stop me, like, you didn't break me.'" Preach, Kelly, preach!

6. On a positive body image:

Clarkson has always fluctuated when it comes to weight and it took a while for her to realize that it's more important to be happy and healthy than to care about people judging you for your size, whether it be too big or too small.

"If you gauge your life on what other people think, you're going to be in a constant state of panic trying to please everyone," she told Redbook when asked about being a positive body image hero to women. "People should just concentrate on their own lives and their own health and their own happiness, and whatever that looks like for you, be happy with it."