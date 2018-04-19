Deadpool 2 Trailer Makes Fun of Both DC and Marvel

No one is immune from Deadpool's shade.

Ryan Reynolds reprises his role as the potty-mouthed super powered mercenary in Deadpool 2. In a final trailer for the movie, released on Thursday, his character makes fun of both Marvel, the studio behind the film and comic book character, and rival DC Comics.

Deadpool is looking to form a "super duper f--ing group," like Marvel's Avengers and DC's Justice League, made up of Domino (Zazie Beetz), Bedlam (Terry Crews), Shatterstar (Lewis Tan) and Weasel (T.J. Miller), to go up against the villain Cable, played by Josh Brolin.

The latter star also plays villain Thanos in the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. In the trailer for Deadpool 2, Deadpool says to the camera, breaking the fourth wall, "Pump the hate breaks, Thanos."

During a fight, Cable tells Deadpool he looks like "a clown dressed up as a sex toy."

"So dark," replies Deadpool. "Are you sure you're not from the DC universe?"