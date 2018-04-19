Barbara Bush's Simple Email to Jenna Bush Hager Will Bring Tears to Your Eyes

While Jenna Bush Hagerhas lost her beloved "gammy" Barbara Bush, the late first lady is watching—she said so herself.

In an emotional segment on Today Thursday morning, Hager reflected on her grandmother in a letter she wrote and read during the broadcast. "When we lost you, we lost one of the greats. You were our family's rock, the glue that held us together," she began in the emotional message. After declining further medical treatment, Bush died late Tuesday at the age of 92.

"I hope you know in your final days how many people prayed for you, how many people told me they loved you," Hager continued. "It was like that my whole life. People stopped me everywhere—in airports, on the street—and declared their love for you. It always felt good. We didn't mind sharing you with the world."