Gwyneth Paltrow Wears Fiancé Brad Falchuk's Initials on That Finger

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 7:38 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwyneth Paltrow

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

While some wear their heart on their sleeve, Gwyneth Paltrow wears her future husband's initials on her ring finger. 

The bride-to-be stepped out Wednesday night in San Francisco for the pre-Broadway opening of Head Over Heels, looking every bit the fashionista she is in a striped metallic Retrofête jumpsuit and long wavy tresses. While the outfit was a fabulous red carpet choice, it was one of her accessories that had us doing a double take. 

Instead of her estimated $500,000 blue sapphire sparkler adorning her left hand ring finger, Paltrow sported a chunky gold ring with the initials "BF," an unmistakable nod to her fiancé Brad Falchuk. They confirmed their engagement back in January, sharing in a joint statement, "We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives, when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship."

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Engagement Party

Gwyneth Paltrow, Initials Ring

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Most recently, the couple celebrated their impeding nuptials with a star-studded engagement party featuring famous friends like Jennifer AnistonCameron Diaz and husband Benji MaddenDemi MooreKate Hudson, Lake Bell, James Corden, Julia Roberts, her husband Danny ModerLiv TylerReese Witherspoon, Steven SpielbergChelsea Handler and a pregnant Kate Hudson

The special bash also included violin players in tuxedos and a performance of "My Funny Valentine" by Hudson on stage. "She was amazing and people were in awe," an eyewitness shared. 

There was no shortage of well wishes for the radiant future bride and groom as they were surrounded by family and friends celebrating their love. 

Onward to the wedding!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Couples , Life/Style , Engagements , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, Instagram, 2018 Oscars

Ariana Grande Posts Tribute to Mac Miller Days After Pete Davidson Breakup

Taylor Swift, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMA's

Taylor Swift Donates $15,500 to Fan Whose Mom Is in a Coma

Elizabeth Rooney, Rosie O'Donnell

Surprise! Rosie O'Donnell Is Engaged to 33-Year-Old Girlfriend

Kendall Jenner

Vogue Responds to Kendall Jenner's Controversial Photo Shoot

G-Eazy, Halsey, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

G-Eazy Gushes About Girlfriend Halsey's ''Inspiring'' and ''Pure'' Talent

Selma Blair Opens Up About Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Grey's Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo

How Ellen Pompeo Approaches Her Future With Grey's Anatomy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.