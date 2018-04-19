Jennifer Lopez Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Lopez is currently in the middle of her Jennifer Lopez: All I Have Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood.
Here's the complete list of finalists for this year's 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards:
Artist of the Year:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Artist of the Year, New:
Alta Consigna
Bad Bunny
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma y Banda Populares del Llano
Tour of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Marc Anthony
Marco Antonio Solís
Ricardo Arjona
Social Artist of the Year:
J Balvin
Jennifer Lopez
Maluma
Shakira
Crossover Artist of the Year:
Beyoncé
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Little Mix
Hot Latin Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Luis Fonsi
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female:
Becky G
Jennifer Lopez
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Zion & Lennox
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
VP Entertainment
Warner Latina
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year:
Def Jam
Raymond Braun
Schoolboy
Sony Music Latin
Airplay Song of the Year:
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WK
Digital Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Streaming Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje
Top Latin Album of the Year:
J Balvin, Energía
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Ozuna, Odisea
Shakira, El Dorado
Top Latin Compilation Album of the Year:
Dance Latin #1 Hits 2.0: Los Éxitos Del Momento
Mexillennials: Los Éxitos De Una Nueva Generación
Summer Latin Hits 2017
Trap Capos: Season 1
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male:
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female:
Alejandra Guzmán
Gloria Trevi
Karol G
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
CNCO
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year:
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
DEL
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Song of the Year:
Enrique Iglesias Featuring Descemer Bueno & Zion & Lennox "Súbeme La Radio"
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber, "Despacito"
Shakira Featuring Maluma, "Chantaje"
Shakira, "Me Enamoré"
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo:
Enrique Iglesias
Juanes
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
CNCO
Jesse & Joy
Maná
Reik
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year:
CNCO, Primera Cita
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
Ricardo Arjona, Circo Soledad
Shakira, El Dorado
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
Universal Latin Music Entertainment
Warner Bros.
Wanrer Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year:
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Song of the Year:
Nacho, "Báilame"
Prince Royce & Shakira "Déjà Vu"
Romeo Santos "Héroe Favorito"
Romeo Santos "Imitadora"
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo:
Marc Anthony
Nacho
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Chiquito Team Band
Gente de Zona
La Sonoroa Dinamita
Pirulo y La Tribu
Tropicial Songs Airplay Label of the Year:
D.A.M.
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Tropical Songs Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Machete
Magnus
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Tropical Album of the Year:
Carlos Vives, Vives
La Sonora Dinamita, Juntos Por La Sonora
Prince Royce, Five
Romeo Santos, Golden
Tropical Albums Label of the Year:
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
World Circuit
Tropicial ALbums Imprint of the Year:
Magnus
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
Calibre 50 "Corrido de Juanito"
Calibre 50 "Siempre Te Voy A Querer"
Christian Nodal "Adiós Amor"
Christian Nodal Featuring David Bisbal "Probablemente"
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo:
Alfredo Olivas
Christian Nodal
Gerardo Ortiz
Regulo Caro
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year:
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainement
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year:
Andaluz
DEL
Disa
Fonovisa
Regional Mexican Album of the Year:
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, La Mejor Versión De Mí
Christian Nodal, Me Dejé Llevar
Gerardo Ortiz, Comeré Callado, Vol. 1: Con Norteño, Tuba y Guitarras
Ulíces Chaidez y Sus Plebes, Andamos En El Ruedo
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year:
Del
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year:
J Balvin & Willy William Featuring Beyoncé, "Mi Gente"
Maluma, "Felices Los 4"
Nicky Jam, "El Amante"
Wisin Featuring Ozuna, "Escápate Conmigo"
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo:
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group:
Jowell & Randy
Plan B
Play-N-Skillz
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year:
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year:
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year:
Nicky Jam, Fénix
Ozuna, Odisea
Yandel, #Update
Zion & Lennox, Motivan2
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year:
El Cartel
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year:
Capitol Latin
La Industria
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Song Writer of the Year:
Daddy Yankee
Erika Ender
Justin Bieber
Luis Fonsi
Marty James Garton
Poo Bear
Publisher of the Year:
BMG Gold Songs, ASCAP
Sony/ATV Discos Music Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Sony/ATV Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
Universal Musica, Inc., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year:
BMG
Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year:
Chris Jeday
Mauricio Rengifo & Andrés Torres
Saga Whiteblack
Wisin