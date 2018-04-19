Is This the Most Awkward The Real Housewives of New York City Dinner Conversation Ever?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 6:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

There have been many awkward dinner moments across Bravo's Real Housewives franchise, but this moment between Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps and Dennis Shields on The Real Housewives of New York City may take the cake.

In the preview for the Wednesday, April 25 episode of the Bravo reality series, the ladies assemble for a dinner and before things go off the rails (as they usually do), Luann starts quizzing Dennis on his relationship with Bethenny.

"So Dennis, how long have you guys known each other?" she asks. "Where did you meet?"

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

It seems the Countess has forgotten all of her reunion allegations from 2016. At that reunion, Luann said, "Everybody knows that you're going out with a married man. I know this has been going on for a long time, so as much as you want to say that he's separated, you're separated, that is not the case. That is a lie and you're a hypocrite."

Flashforward to the dinner in season 10 and Carole Radziwill quickly points out Luann's brainfart. Bethenny asks for an apology for Dennis and gets one from Luann. Again, awkward!

"I was simply making pleasantries and being nice and making conversation," Luann says in a confessional. "Nothing to get all up in arms about."

Also in the episode, Ramona Singer receives an angry text message from Sonja Morgan that seems to be the beginning of the end of their friendship. As advice, Dorinda Medley delivers the now-infamous, "Say it, forget it. Write it, regret it."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Bravo , Bethenny Frankel , Luann de Lesseps , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

The LADYGANG Ladies Joke About Going Streaking and Popping Champagne at the 2018 PCAs...But Only If They Win

Modern Family

Twist! The Modern Family Death Is a Human, Not the Dog

Jesse Tyler Ferguson Gives Hints About "Modern Family" Death

Last Man Standing, Tim Allen

From Last Man Standing to Hawaii Five-0, How Are TV's Revivals, Remakes and Reboots Doing?

Jimmy Kimmel, John Stamos, Children's Hospital L.A. Gala

John Stamos Pokes Fun at Jimmy Kimmel When He Learns He's a People's Choice Awards Finalist

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Meet the New Sabrina Spellman of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Shameless Sets the Stage for Emmy Rossum's Exit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.