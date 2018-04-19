Blake Shelton's Ex-Girlfriend Was Obsessed With Gwen Stefani

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gwen Stefani has a lot of superfans—and Blake Shelton's ex-girlfriend just happens to be one of them.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer shared this fun tidbit on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. 

"Actually, though, he did tell me that he dated a girl for like three months that had my face all plastered over her whole bedroom," she said. "So, that's kind of weird, right?"

Jimmy Kimmel agreed the move was "really weird," but thought it might be fun for Stefani to play a similar joke on her beau. 

"Find out what she looks like and plaster her face all over your bedroom," the late-night host said.

However, Stefani didn't seem up for the prank.

"Oh my God! That's so gross," she replied.

Watch the video to see her tell the story.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Sing No Doubt Together at ACM Awards After-Party

Stefani didn't reveal which of Shelton's former flames was the superfan. However, based on the three-month timeline, we can assume it wasn't his ex-wife Miranda Lambert.

Still, Stefani has a lot of love for her fans.

"You know what's amazing is, when you go through your life and you're just me, you don't really think about it much," she said. "But going on tour and then you see the actual humans that bought the music and lived through my life's journey, that's when you really feel like 'Wow! It's all over the place.'"

Stefani will have the opportunity to meet a lot more fans in just a few months. The No Doubt artist will be headlining her own residency show, Gwen Stefani – Just a Girl, in Las Vegas starting June 27, 2018.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Blake Shelton , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Split With Ariana Grande

Jada Pinkett Smith,Will Smith, White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Detail the Highs and Lows of Their 20 Year Marriage

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Everything Amy Schumer Has Said About Parenthood and Having a Baby

Paula Abdul, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Ouch! Paula Abdul Falls Offstage During Mississippi Concert

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Body Shamers Criticizing Her Boobs

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias Opens Up About Marriage, Sex and Why He Wants to Be a "Cool, Easygoing Dad"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.