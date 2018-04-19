Letitia Wright Crushes Her Freestyle Raps on The Tonight Show

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Cardi B has some competition!

While promoting Black Panther in February, Letitia Wright revealed the fun way she and her co-stars would spend their downtime on set. "What we did a lot was have rap battles," the 24-year-old actor revealed to E! News. "I would always win, so those were pretty funny moments!"

So, when Wright stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday to promote Avengers: Infinity War, Jimmy Fallon put her skills to the test. Using a random word generator, The Roots' Black Thought and Wright took turns freestyling, since Fallon said he is "not known" for his rapping.

A casual viewer might imagine it would be hard to incorporate the words "disco," "Red Lobster" and "vibranium" into the same freestyle rap—but Wright was ready for the challenge. "Check it / Me and Black Thought / Spin your head like a disco ball / Yo, natural disaster / Call your pastor, let him pray for you, yo / Yo, let's go grab some food at Red Lobster / Roots, tell me how I can win an Oscar / I said Red Lobster / Better tick it off / Ay, yo, yo," the actress rapped. "And I spit this flow / So free off the dong vibranium got me feelin' oh so cold / Uh, with this flow/ Ay!"

Photos

Avengers: Infinity War Fan Events & Premieres

Afterward, Black Thought was told to use the words "yodel," "toothbrush" and "Snuffleupagus." Before he began, his competitor offered her sympathies, telling him, "It's such a mean game!" Once Black Thought finished, she told Fallon, "Call my car! I'm going home! That was so good!"

But Fallon wasn't going to send his guest home without doing at least one more freestyle rap. Watch the video to see how Wright related "hammer," "burrito" and "Benedict Cumberbatch."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Letitia Wright , The Tonight Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Jada Pinkett Smith,Will Smith, White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Detail the Highs and Lows of Their 20 Year Marriage

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Everything Amy Schumer Has Said About Parenthood and Having a Baby

Paula Abdul, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Ouch! Paula Abdul Falls Offstage During Mississippi Concert

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Body Shamers Criticizing Her Boobs

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias Opens Up About Marriage, Sex and Why He Wants to Be a "Cool, Easygoing Dad"

4 Times Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Were Totally Twinning

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.