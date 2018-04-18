Jenna Dewan Returns to Her Dance Roots Weeks After Channing Tatum Split

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 6:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jenna Dewan is rediscovering her lifelong passion. 

The newly single celeb posted a dance video to her YouTube page on Wednesday, her first since she and Channing Tatum went public with their separation just over two weeks ago. Titled "A Little Dance," Jenna gets visibly emotional as she performs along the beach barefoot and in a white lace dress. 

"Inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx," Dewan wrote. 

As Jenna's fans know, the 37-year-old started her career as a backup dancer for the likes of Janet Jackson, Pink and Christina Aguilera. She went on to co-star in Step Up, where she met her future (but now ex) husband of eight years. 

Photos

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan: Sweetest Quotes

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan Tatum

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jenna recently returned to social media with a message of gratitude for her supporters. "Thank you guys for all your love," she wrote. "Love you right back."

Aside from getting back in the dance studio, a source previously told E! News Jenna has found comfort in the presence of her loved ones. The World of Dance host recently traveled to Santa Barbara, Calif., with the insider sharing, "She was surrounded by family and had a quiet weekend there. It's close enough that she can get out of L.A. easily and spend time with people she is close to."

Back on April 2, the couple announced in a joint statement that they were separating.

"We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together," Channing and Jenna shared at the time. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jenna Dewan , Channing Tatum , Dance , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, Stephen Stagliano

How DeAnna Pappas Found Her Happily Ever After Following The Bachelorette

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Is Following the Same Path as Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian West, TEST

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.