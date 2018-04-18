Jenna Dewan Returns to Her Dance Roots Weeks After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan is rediscovering her lifelong passion.

The newly single celeb posted a dance video to her YouTube page on Wednesday, her first since she and Channing Tatum went public with their separation just over two weeks ago. Titled "A Little Dance," Jenna gets visibly emotional as she performs along the beach barefoot and in a white lace dress.

"Inspired by this cove, this song, and voila! Love love love xx," Dewan wrote.

As Jenna's fans know, the 37-year-old started her career as a backup dancer for the likes of Janet Jackson, Pink and Christina Aguilera. She went on to co-star in Step Up, where she met her future (but now ex) husband of eight years.