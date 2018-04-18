Melania and Donald Trump Match Outfits and More Celeb Couple Style

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 4:16 PM

ESC: Melania Trump

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Do couples who coordinate together stay together?

This year has been full of celebrity splits, divorces and alleged cheating scandals. Does love ever triumph? Someone send us a sign! Well, there's no better way to show a united front than to wear matching clothes. To welcome the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, Donald Trump wore his uniform of a navy suit and white button-up Wednesday in Palm Beach, Fla. The president also wore a diagonally striped tie, visibly coordinating with Melania Trump, who wore a $2,990 Carolina Herrera cap-sleeved, striped dress and white Christian Louboutin pumps. The couple held hands while walking across the private Mar-a-Lago club grounds.

Despite rumors of a rocky relationship, the pair looked strong and stylish, thanks to their matching ensembles. 

Photos

Celeb-Inspired Spring 2018 Denim Trends You Need to Try Now

This presidential pair had us reliving similar celebrity couple style moments. There's a difference between Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake circa the 2001 American Music Awards (need we remind you of those denim outfits?) and how famous duos do it now. It's not just about full-on matching. It's about complementing the other with colors, textures and design details. 

To see how celebrity couples master coordinating style, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez

James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

No hunchbacks here! Just pure, proper, camel-flavored fashion.

ESC: Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

Bart/Wylde / Splash News

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

If matching with your significant other feels a bit cheesy, rooting for the same team in sports apparel may feel more natural. 

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Black tie at its best!

ESC: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, MET Gala 2016, Arrivals, Couples

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

At a formal event like the Met Gala, it can be hard to complement a gown. Kanye made it look easy by pairing texture with texture, as metallic details accentuate his denim jacket. 

ESC: Beyonce, Jay-Z

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Beyonce and Jay Z

Black and white dress code? Goals right here. 

ESC: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

You don't need to go full matchy-matchy to coordinate outfits. Take a page out of this power couple's style book and go for patterns in the same colorways. 

ESC: Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane WAde

The actress and pro baller made preppy look cool in coordinating gray suits and black patent shoes. Gabrielle's textured ensemble elevated the look!

ESC: Halsey, G-Eazy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Halsey and G-Eazy

This edgy couple proves wardrobe coordination can be cool. 

ESC: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Brian Ach/WireImage

David and Victoria Beckham

Not only does color matter, but tailoring does, too. In this case, the Beckhams played with a gray scale, with each outfit impeccably fitted to a tee, making the ensembles look cohesive. 

Coordinating stripes can go a long way. 

Which coordinating couple's look was your favorite?

