Be Careful, Beyoncé! Cardi B Just Broke Two of Your Biggest Records

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce, Cardi B, Made in America Festival 2017

Instagram

Cardi B ain't sorry she's coming for Beyoncé's throne. 

Fresh off the release of her debut album Invasion of Privacy, a pregnancy reveal and one twerk-tastic Coachella performance, Cardi B is still finding ways to outdo herself. This time around, the rapper's made music history by smashing two of Queen Bey's Guinness World Records. 

Cardi B now holds the titles for most simultaneous Billboard Hot 100 entries by a female and most simultaneous Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Top 10 entries by a female.

Following the release of Lemonade in 2016, Beyoncé previously held the title with 12 tracks charting at the same time. Cardi beats her by just one. 

Photos

Cardi B's Pregnancy Style

Cardi commented on the achievement via Instagram, writing, "And it's all cause of ya!!!!!!! Thank you everybody. The numbers are great but the support feels even better. I'm so thankful and grateful for every post love support ya gave and giving my album and my songs." 

But don't expect a rivalry between Cardi and Bey to spark anytime soon. The "Bodak Yellow" MC couldn't help but fan girl over the world-famous superstar when they met for the first time last year. 

"BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!!" she captioned a photo of the pair on social media. 

Looks like there's room at the top for every female powerhouse in music. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Cardi B , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

The Internet Is Convinced Nicki Minaj Threw More Shade at Cardi B in "Transformer"

Dierks Bentley Reveals His Post-Tour Plans

Dierks Bentley Literally Flies Himself Home After Shows

Exclusive: Dierks Bentley Invites Us Into His Tour Bus!

Rihanna

Rihanna Declined Super Bowl Halftime Show in Support of Colin Kaepernick: Reports

People's Choice Awards, PCAs

Attention PCAs Voters: Voting Closes Tonight! Pick Your Favorites for the 2018 People's Choice Awards Now

Cardi B

Stripper Poles, Butt Injections and Broken Vaginas: 16 Times Cardi B Kept It All the Way Real

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.