Megan Demands to Know the Real Reason Kyle Made Her Sign a Contract on The Arrangement: "What Are You Hiding?"

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's time to tell the truth. 

Megan (Christine Evangelista) is done playing nice and she needs some answers now. Answers that Kyle (Josh Henderson) may not be ready to provide on this week's episode of The Arrangement. Did Kyle create this contract as an act of love or as a trap? 

"Why do we have a contract?" Megan asks her fiancé. "Tell me the truth." Kyle tries to play dumb, but Megan is not having it. "The night after we met, you stood under the stars and you basically told me you were falling in love with me," she says.

"That was the truth," he swears to her, but she's not a believer. "That was a show, Kyle," she retorts. Kyle warns her against rewriting history. "I get that you're angry but don't make it into this whole thing is fake," Kyle tells her.  

Watch

Kyle West's Dark Past Revealed on The Arrangement This Sunday

"I didn't say it was fake but you're not being honest," she pressures him. "When you have to treat the person you love and that loves you as a threat, that's not protecting your brand. That's I don't know, that's fear on a whole other level." She may be on to something...

"Come on. You're totally spinning this," Kyle tells her. "What are you hiding? Something that went down with Lisbeth?" Megan asks him. "It has to be something. Otherwise this contract is just some sort of paranoid over compensation because some woman broke your heart!" 

She definitely hit a nerve with that one. "Alright, you are barking up the wrong tree, Megan," Kyle warns her. "Please just let it go." Letting it go is definitely not Megan's specialty. 

See the tense argument in the clip above! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , The Arrangement , E! Shows , Josh Henderson , Christine Evangelista , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Split With Ariana Grande

Jada Pinkett Smith,Will Smith, White House Correspondents' Association Dinner

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith Detail the Highs and Lows of Their 20 Year Marriage

Amy Schumer, Chris Fischer, 2018 Tony Awards

Everything Amy Schumer Has Said About Parenthood and Having a Baby

Paula Abdul, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Ouch! Paula Abdul Falls Offstage During Mississippi Concert

Kendra Wilkinson

Kendra Wilkinson Claps Back at Body Shamers Criticizing Her Boobs

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell Shares 9 Fall Pieces That Will Make You Look Insta-Fly

Enrique Iglesias

Enrique Iglesias Opens Up About Marriage, Sex and Why He Wants to Be a "Cool, Easygoing Dad"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.