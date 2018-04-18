Jax Taylor's Grandma Tells Him to "Leave Grandpa Alone" in Sweet Message on Hollywood Medium

Time for some more readings!

This week on Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, Tyler Henry had some interesting readings to say the least. He connected a Vanderpump Rules star to his grandparents and gave Tituss Burgess a very heartfelt moment with someone special from his life.

First, Tyler sat down with Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesspes and channeled her dad. "He's putting a big red 'X' around this other thing," Tyler shared with Luann. "Of like a suggestion of we can extend someone's life for a period of time and he's saying no with this."

She instantly knew he was referring to the circumstances under which he died. "He had cancer and he could have been operated," she revealed. "He had friends that were operated for the same thing and they died. So he thought, ‘I'm okay. I don't need to be operated. I can deal with this.'"