Jax Taylor's Grandma Tells Him to "Leave Grandpa Alone" in Sweet Message on Hollywood Medium

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Wed., Apr. 18, 2018 7:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Time for some more readings! 

This week on Hollywood Medium With Tyler HenryTyler Henry had some interesting readings to say the least. He connected a Vanderpump Rules star to his grandparents and gave Tituss Burgess a very heartfelt moment with someone special from his life. 

First, Tyler sat down with Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesspes and channeled her dad. "He's putting a big red 'X' around this other thing," Tyler shared with Luann. "Of like a suggestion of we can extend someone's life for a period of time and he's saying no with this."

She instantly knew he was referring to the circumstances under which he died. "He had cancer and he could have been operated," she revealed. "He had friends that were operated for the same thing and they died. So he thought, ‘I'm okay. I don't need to be operated. I can deal with this.'"

Watch

Tyler Henry Connects Luann de Lesseps to Brilliant Friend

Hollywood Medium 308, Luanna de Lesseps

E!

Tyler is quick to confirm for the reality star that her father is aware it was a tough situation and he has made peace with it. 

"When this comes in, it's his awareness of that decision making and that ultimately when they bring through these things, it's their way of saying they have peace with this," he shared with her. "They're okay with this. They just want family to have that validation and understanding that he wanted to take his health into his own hands."

Watch

Hollywood Medium Recap: Season 3, Episode 7

Hollywood Medium 308, Tituss Burgess

E!

When it came to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss, Tyler had a sweet message from his grandmother. "There is this whole thing coming in. She's putting special, special, special around you in the way this is coming in. There is a feeling of like special before you were well known," Tyler revealed. 

Tituss joked that his cousins wouldn't be happy to hear that. "There is this feeling of like knowing that there was this destined for greatness thing in the way this comes through," Tyler explained. "But there is kind of like a joke about it."

Tituss was touched to be able to be reminded of his special bond with his grandmother. "I felt like she saw me," he shared. "I will say I've since walked through the world and I've only met a couple of other people who see me. Her loss was a big one for me." 

Watch

Tyler Oakley's Mother Gets Closure About Her Father's Passing

Hollywood Medium 308, Jax Taylor

E!

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval sat down for a dual reading. Sadly for Tom, Jax had a stronger energy that was insistent on coming through. Turns out it was his grandma! 

"When grandma comes through, the thing she's putting an emphasis on is referencing to your grandfather," he shared. "There is this concern about after grandma passed. She's establishing concern in wanting to make sure grandpa can stay where he's at. She's having me acknowledge him as being a little stubborn." This wasn't news to Jax!

At least it's something tangible he will be able to share with his other relatives. "I'm going to call my family and say, 'Hey! I went and saw this amazing medium. He said to leave grandpa alone!'" Jax joked. Grandma's know best! 

Watch the video above for this week's full recap! 

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Tuesday at 9 p.m. on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Jax Taylor , Luann de Lesseps , Top Stories
Latest News
DeAnna Pappas Stagliano, Stephen Stagliano

How DeAnna Pappas Found Her Happily Ever After Following The Bachelorette

Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan Markle

How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage Is Following the Same Path as Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Kim Kardashian West, TEST

Why Kim Kardashian Is "Grateful" for Frightening Robbery in Paris

Joe Giudice, Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Asks People to "Pray" Joe Giudice Can See Daughter Gia Giudice Graduate

Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin

Shameless Star Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin Welcome Their First Child

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere Holds Hands With Her Boyfriend While Visiting Family

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Enjoys Some Retail Therapy After Pete Davidson Speaks Out About Breakup

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.