Amy Schumer's Most Powerful Quotes on Confidence, Body Positivity and Feeling Pretty

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Apr. 19, 2018 4:30 AM
Amy Schumer's newest film I Feel Pretty, which hits theaters this Friday, Apr. 20, is all about feeling beautiful and confident in your own skin and, honestly, it's sort of like looking at Schumer's real life.
The actress, comedian and activist always keeps it real when talking about being a woman in today's society. She never lets the haters or Internet trolls get to her and always knows her worth. And above all, the 36-year-old star knows that feeling pretty isn't about being a size zero, it's about loving yourself inside and out no matter what!
In anticipation of Schumer's new flick, let's look back at some of her most powerful quotes on confidence, body positivity and more!
1. On Tuning Out the Haters
The I Feel Pretty star was promoting her latest film earlier this month when she had another body positive-focused interview with Lisa Wilkinson on The Project. After noting she's been in the public eye for 10 years, she's learned that it's not worth getting upset over people's insults.
"I am very desensitized to it, I couldn't read something mean about myself and feel bad about it if I wanted to. Also I know that that's not who I am," Schumer said recently. "Nothing can really mess with my baseline at this point in terms of my confidence. I have never been apologetic for what could be considered a flaw on my body."
She also noted that you shouldn't be embarrassed to be in front of your partner, or to get naked, because, "I think men are so happy to have a naked woman in front of them that they're not going to say, 'Oh, you have bit of cellulite, and call an Uber.' It's all in our heads."
2. On Feeling Beautiful & Sexy
In 2016, Schumer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and decided to take back her power and shut down anyone who has trolled her based on her appearance. "I look in the mirror and I know who I am and I feel beautiful and I feel strong and sexy," she told the show's host Ellen DeGeneres. "And the people online trolling [me] are in more pain that we can possibly imagine. For women of all ages there's no one too young or too old to understand. It never stops and it really has to be about knowing who you are…and every day I look in the mirror and I'm like, 'I can work with this b-tch.'"
3. On Women Being Multidimensional Creatures & Ignoring Labels
Back in 2016, Schumer posed nearly nude for the Pirelli calendar and then she shared the image on her Instagram account. When she posted it herself the caption really said it all. "Beautiful, gross, strong, thin, fat, pretty, ugly, sexy, disgusting, flawless, woman. Thank you Annie Leibovitz!"
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
4. On Balancing Confidence and Vulnerability
The Trainwreck star has always been open, but during an interview with Maria Shriver for the Today show in 2015, her honesty crossed over to vulnerability and the result was something that every woman should read. "It's an emotional thing. It's been a struggle for me my whole life, and especially just being in the entertainment industry," she told Shriver at the time. "Standing on a stage in front of people, I can't perform my best or be confident if I'm not sure—if I'm pulling at something [I'm wearing]. And sometimes I would just want to throw in the towel and be like, 'I'm not gonna go do standup tonight,'" she noted. Eventually she met stylist Leesa Evans and she finally felt like she was given the tools to feel better about herself and her style and it led to her saying, "I just wanted to give it to every woman."
5. On Enjoying Food With Her Hubby
After marrying chef Chris Fischer in February 2018, Schumer stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to chat about her honeymoon which consisted of the actress eating anything her husband was cooking at a festival in Milan. "You know actresses say, 'I love cheeseburgers.' I'm what you look like if you have pasta and wine," Schumer said.
"Which is absolutely beautiful, by the way" Colbert added. "I know. I'm blessed," Schumer replied. Pasta and wine for days? Sign us up!
6. On Never Being Ashamed of Her Body
After people were shaming Schumer for being cast as Barbie in the live-action version movie about the character in 2016, Schumer took to Instagram to prove once again that she's not ashamed of her body, and therefore you can't shame her. "Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love," the star wrote on Instagram.
"Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too!" she concluded. "We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting s--t done."
Very very honored to be nominated for 2 Grammys and to be considered to play an important and evolving icon. Is it fat shaming if you know you're not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don't think so. I am strong and proud of how I live my life and say what I mean and fight for what I believe in and I have a blast doing it with the people I love. Where's the shame? It's not there. It's an illusion. When I look in the mirror I know who I am. Im a great friend, sister, daughter and girlfriend. I'm a badass comic headlining arenas all over the world and making tv and movies and writing books where I lay it all out there and I'm fearless like you can be. Thanks to everyone for the kind words and support and again my deepest sympathy goes out to the trolls who are in more pain than we will ever understand. I want to thank them for making it so evident that I am a great choice. It's that kind of response that let's you know something's wrong with our culture and we all need to work together to change it. Anyone who has ever been bullied or felt bad about yourself I am out there fighting for you, for us. And I want you to fight for yourself too! We need to laugh at the haters and sympathize with them. They can scream as loud as they want. We can't hear them because we are getting shit done. I am proud to lead by example. "I say if I'm beautiful, I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will" #thegirlwiththelowerbacktattoo
7. On Knowing Your Self-Worth
There are a lot of amazing mantras to live by in Schumer's book The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo and many of them apply to self-love and appreciation. For example, "You will not determine my story, I will." She also wrote, "I know my worth. I embrace my power. I say if I'm beautiful," and yes, we applaud this statement.
8. On Growing Up Confident
In 2017, the Snatched star was the cover star for InStyle's Beauty Issue and while talking with Jessica Seinfeld she revealed that her confidence is in part due to her parents. "My parents made me think I was a genius supermodel, and it was kind of too late when I found out that they had been lying," she said. "But I was always really confident, though there have been bumps in the road. During freshman year of college the girls at the school were just so much hotter than me. I couldn't compete, and I lost all my self-esteem. I was confused about where my value lay, and then I figured it out."
